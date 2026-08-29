The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Ombudsman issues statement on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Ombudsman issues statement on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has issued a statement on 30 August-International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The statement reads: “Determining the fate of persons missing as a result of conflicts and ensuring the right to the truth for their families and society as a whole are among the fundamental requirements of international law. The United Nations (UN) established 30 August as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances with the aim of drawing the attention of the international community to this issue and commemorating the thousands of missing and unidentified persons who lost their lives during wars and military operations, as well as those who were detained and held in unacknowledged places or subjected to extrajudicial killing.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions for the Protection of Victims of War, Additional Protocols, thereto and the UN International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance set forth the obligations to take effective measures towards clarifying the fate of missing persons, keeping their families informed and uncovering the truth. The recovery and dignified burial of the remains, ensuring the rights of families to know the truth, and informing society about the events that have occurred are essential concepts of international humanitarian law (IHL).

For Azerbaijan, having endured the severe consequences of armed conflicts for many years, the issue of missing persons remains highly relevant to this day. The policy of aggression pursued for more than 30 years, as well as the First and Second Garabagh Wars resulted in thousands of families deprived of their right to know the fate of their missing loved ones, and this uncertainty has caused them prolonged emotional, psychological, and social suffering.

According to official data provided by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens were registered as missing as the result of the First Garabagh War. In the period following the Second Garabagh War and the local anti-terror operation, systematic search, exhumation, forensic examination, and identification activities were carried out by the State in 32 mass graves which were found in the liberated territories. Through Forensic-DNA matching, the identities of 328 individuals have been established, while the remains of 250 individuals have been handed over to their families for burial. Efforts in this regard are currently ongoing.

Despite the conclusion of the aforementioned armed conflicts and the measures taken towards establishing peace between the two States, the fact that the fate of 3,682 Azerbaijani citizens still remains unknown once again demonstrates the need to strengthen international humanitarian cooperation in this area through more practical, prompt, and results-oriented measures. As time passes, the loss or deterioration of material evidence, the decreasing number of witnesses, and the limited availability of information complicate the process of clarifying the fate of missing persons.

Considering the ongoing peace agenda in the region, international humanitarian institutions, within their respective mandates, and the States formerly parties to the conflict, in accordance with their obligations under international law, should intensify their efforts to address this humanitarian issue by sharing information on mass graves, expanding cooperation in the fields of DNA analysis and forensic examination, and ascertaining the fate of missing persons.

I call upon international and regional organizations working in the field of human rights, as well as national human rights institutions, to approach this issue, which constitutes a humanitarian obligation of States under IHL, with particular attention to intensify efforts to ascertain the fate of missing persons and to engage in cooperation aimed at achieving practical results”.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore enhancing cooperation
  • 29.08.2026 [12:04]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore enhancing cooperation

Baku hosts reception marking 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day and Armed Forces
  • 29.08.2026 [11:10]

Baku hosts reception marking 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day and Armed Forces

Azerbaijan summons Polish Ambassador to present note of protest
  • 28.08.2026 [20:41]

Azerbaijan summons Polish Ambassador to present note of protest

Azerbaijan, Belarus hold political consultations
  • 28.08.2026 [20:19]

Azerbaijan, Belarus hold political consultations

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Geopolitical tensions hinder development and exacerbate inequality
  • 28.08.2026 [18:37]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Geopolitical tensions hinder development and exacerbate inequality

Azerbaijani Deputy FM addresses OIC Foreign Ministers Council’s extraordinary meeting
  • 28.08.2026 [11:12]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM addresses OIC Foreign Ministers Council’s extraordinary meeting

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Malaysian ambassador
  • 27.08.2026 [20:20]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Malaysian ambassador

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to thoroughly investigate provocative incident in front of its Embassy
  • 27.08.2026 [17:13]

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to thoroughly investigate provocative incident in front of its Embassy

Video surveillance installed at site of Khojaly monument in Mexico
  • 27.08.2026 [13:54]

Video surveillance installed at site of Khojaly monument in Mexico

UNICEF: Nearly one in thirteen children under five suffer from acute malnutrition in Haiti

  • [16:04]

Trump signs executive order to begin establishing U.S. Space Academy

  • [14:46]

Ombudsman issues statement on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

  • [13:37]

Spain asks EU for help processing migrants in Ceuta

  • [13:21]

To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • [13:10]

Trump says U.S. has reached agreement with Venezuela on "biggest oil deal in world history"

  • [12:59]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore enhancing cooperation

  • [12:04]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

A New Chapter in Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Relations: From Eternal Friendship to Strategic Partnership

  • [11:30]

Baku hosts reception marking 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day and Armed Forces

  • [11:10]

Bayern makes flying start to Bundesliga title defense

  • [10:42]

Ecuador finds ex-President Moreno guilty in hydro plant bribery case

  • [10:33]

626 dead, 2,426 missing in Nepal mudslide - disaster authority

  • [10:27]

India's forex reserves rise to record high

  • 28.08.2026 [20:50]

Azerbaijan Technical University delegation visits Germany’s Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg

  • 28.08.2026 [20:47]

Azerbaijan summons Polish Ambassador to present note of protest

  • 28.08.2026 [20:41]

Azerbaijan, Belarus hold political consultations

  • 28.08.2026 [20:19]

Top stories update

  • 28.08.2026 [20:00]

ANAS, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences expand cooperation

  • 28.08.2026 [19:59]

® Head of General Surgery Department at Central Customs Hospital Namiq Novruzov in “Meet Our Doctors!” series

  • 28.08.2026 [19:35]

Swedish government raises GDP forecast ahead of September election

  • 28.08.2026 [19:19]

Turkish dramas draw global viewers, boost interest in Türkiye

  • 28.08.2026 [19:04]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Geopolitical tensions hinder development and exacerbate inequality

  • 28.08.2026 [18:37]

Italy places 9 cities under red alert over extreme heat

  • 28.08.2026 [18:34]

Ambassador: Pakistan would benefit immensely from Azerbaijan’s strategic location

  • 28.08.2026 [18:08]

Baku Engineering University's admission indicators reach their highest level in recent years

  • 28.08.2026 [17:51]

Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide, Red Cross says

  • 28.08.2026 [17:11]

Azerbaijan’s new Permanent Delegate presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General

  • 28.08.2026 [17:05]

FIFA amends sanctions on Argentina players

  • 28.08.2026 [16:55]

Collapsed glacier likely caused devastating Nepal-Tibet floods, scientists say

  • 28.08.2026 [16:33]

Euronews publishes report on Azerbaijan’s role in developing Middle Corridor

  • 28.08.2026 [16:32]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at World Climbing Europe Championship Laval 2026

  • 28.08.2026 [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through series of roadshows

  • 28.08.2026 [16:15]

Aibek Dadebay elected Speaker of Kazakh Qurultay

  • 28.08.2026 [16:07]

Presidential Library hosts event dedicated to International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham

  • 28.08.2026 [16:01]

First group of students departs for China as part of BEU-BUCT Dual-Degree Program

  • 28.08.2026 [15:58]

Qurultay drastically modernizes system of governance, Tokayev

  • 28.08.2026 [15:29]

AzerGold’s export revenues increase by 25 percent

  • 28.08.2026 [15:24]

US FTC probes YouTube over social media policies, Bloomberg News reports

  • 28.08.2026 [15:21]

Azercosmos exports services exceed $15 million in January-July 2026

  • 28.08.2026 [14:47]

UK-first heart implant keeps rugby dream alive

  • 28.08.2026 [14:19]

Storm travel chaos as Typhoon Saudel makes double landfall in China

  • 28.08.2026 [14:11]

Typhoon Saudel makes landfall along China's east coast, prompting evacuations

  • 28.08.2026 [13:56]

SOCAR Polymer exports $154.4m worth of products in January–July 2026

  • 28.08.2026 [13:53]

UN: Land models sprout as degradation threatens billions of livelihoods

  • 28.08.2026 [13:33]

Tokayev supports social media ban for under 16s

  • 28.08.2026 [12:57]

15 more families relocated to Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil district receive keys to new homes

  • 28.08.2026 [12:34]

Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss formation of financial ecosystem

  • 28.08.2026 [12:30]

Kazakh Government resigns ahead of newly elected Qurultay's session

  • 28.08.2026 [12:28]

From Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO

  • 28.08.2026 [12:05]

From Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia

  • 28.08.2026 [12:03]

Top stories update

  • 28.08.2026 [12:00]

Bulgaria will get seven minehunter ships from Belgium and Netherlands to protect Black Sea

  • 28.08.2026 [11:53]

Baku marks 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day

  • 28.08.2026 [11:49]

Norway's King Harald dies at 89

  • 28.08.2026 [11:47]

Gold and silver prices fall in global markets

  • 28.08.2026 [11:32]

Trump floats renaming the Atlantic and Pacific oceans after rebranding historic lake

  • 28.08.2026 [11:31]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM addresses OIC Foreign Ministers Council’s extraordinary meeting

  • 28.08.2026 [11:12]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 28.08.2026 [11:03]

Azerbaijani oil sells for over $92

  • 28.08.2026 [10:41]

Nepal flash floods death toll climbs to 472, more than 1,000 missing

  • 28.08.2026 [10:38]

Azerbaijan’s beach wrestlers win eight medals at World Championship in Baku

  • 27.08.2026 [20:55]

Hackers steal data from millions of airport customers in UK

  • 27.08.2026 [20:50]

Summer Sports Festival kicks off at Sea Breeze

  • 27.08.2026 [20:46]

Saudi nuclear push to diversify energy mix, free up more oil for exports

  • 27.08.2026 [20:45]

Turkish President Erdogan, Kazakh counterpart discuss ties, regional issues in phone call

  • 27.08.2026 [20:40]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Malaysian ambassador

  • 27.08.2026 [20:20]

Apple to unveil foldable ‘iPhone Ultra’ on 9 September

  • 27.08.2026 [20:15]

Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Uzbek universities expand scientific cooperation

  • 27.08.2026 [20:08]

Top stories update

  • 27.08.2026 [20:00]

TotalEnergies exits Russia's Arctic LNG 2

  • 27.08.2026 [19:24]

German police raid properties linked to banned neo-Nazi group

  • 27.08.2026 [19:20]

Carragher facing bankruptcy petition over unpaid tax claim

  • 27.08.2026 [19:18]

From Mariangeles Bellusci, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 27.08.2026 [19:08]

From Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan

  • 27.08.2026 [19:06]

Azerbaijan’s exports to Luxembourg surge 338.9-fold – GRAPH

  • 27.08.2026 [18:37]

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, China’s Export-Import Bank explore energy cooperation

  • 27.08.2026 [18:12]

Azerbaijani art, national wrestling traditions take center stage in Kazakhstan

  • 27.08.2026 [17:43]

British urban planner shares impressions of Shusha’s transformation

  • 27.08.2026 [17:19]

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to thoroughly investigate provocative incident in front of its Embassy

  • 27.08.2026 [17:13]

UK salmonella cases nearing 500 as egg investigations continue

  • 27.08.2026 [17:02]

GADOT Group Germany CEO: China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway can significantly improve connectivity of Middle Corridor - COMMENTARY

  • 27.08.2026 [16:52]

Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 5 million to Sabah FC

  • 27.08.2026 [16:37]

A date set for the decision: Camp Nou the frontrunner to host the 2029 Champions League final

  • 27.08.2026 [16:27]

Garabagh University, Istanbul Technical University to launch dual-degree program

  • 27.08.2026 [16:16]

Azerbaijani chemists to join international conference in Uzbekistan

  • 27.08.2026 [16:08]

Baku hosts 12th Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group Level Meeting

  • 27.08.2026 [16:01]

Academic units of Istanbul Technical University to operate at Garabagh University

  • 27.08.2026 [15:57]

Barcelona complete new signing

  • 27.08.2026 [15:50]

From Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 27.08.2026 [15:31]

® Education loan agreements now signed digitally with “SİMA İmza”!

  • 27.08.2026 [15:24]

Man City unveil AI-inspired kit created by fan on 'lunch break'

  • 27.08.2026 [15:23]

Final Planning Conference of “Eternity-2026” Exercise held

  • 27.08.2026 [15:22]

Video surveillance installed at site of Khojaly monument in Mexico

  • 27.08.2026 [13:54]

World's first patient to undergo live AI-assisted brain surgery has tumour removed

  • 27.08.2026 [13:26]

From Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

  • 27.08.2026 [13:24]

3 dead, 558 missing, 2 rescued after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang

  • 27.08.2026 [13:20]

Lachin International Film Festival wraps up

  • 27.08.2026 [12:52]

Lachin International Film Festival awards winners

  • 27.08.2026 [12:47]
An ancient shelter hidden in the Talish Mountains: Buzeyir Cave VIDEO

An ancient shelter hidden in the Talish Mountains: Buzeyir Cave VIDEO