Opening ceremony of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 held in Baku

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on Sunday.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony. This year, the national anthem was performed by the world-renowned singer and People's Artist Alim Gasimov and Fergana Gasimova. Their unique and powerful performance was complemented by a spectacular stage composition and visuals that symbolized the tricolor flag and the national symbol, the eight-pointed star.

Following the opening ceremony, the much-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 is set to begin.