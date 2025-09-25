Organization of Turkic States issues statement on UN resolution on the question of Palestine in New York
Istanbul, September 25, Gunel Karatepe, AZERTAC
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) issued a statement regarding the resolution “Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 12 September.
The statement, signed by Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, noted that the adoption of the resolution is welcomed by the OTS.
It reads: “The resolution was supported by 142 Member States. I also commend the recent recognitions of the State of Palestine. As a result, the number of UN Member States recognizing Palestine has reached 157. These steps, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, strengthen the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and contribute to ensuring a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.”
The Secretary General expressed hope that this initiative would positively impact efforts to end the tragic situation in Gaza, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, consolidate the ceasefire, and resume negotiations.
