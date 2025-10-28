The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

Stockholm, October 28, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A presentation of the video titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was held at the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, Norway.

The video, produced with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, was initiated by the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union.

Organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the International Media Group, and the Azerbaijan House in Norway, the event commenced with the performance of the Azerbaijani National Anthem.

The event brought together students and teachers of the Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani Language School, parents, representatives of various nationalities, and members of the Norwegian Azerbaijanis’ Youth Organization.

In his opening remarks, Ramil Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, congratulated the participants on the successful implementation of the project.

Chairwoman of the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union, Mahluge Rahimova, highlighted the importance of disseminating the video among local organizations. She also emphasized the necessity of presenting it to representatives of similar institutions:

“Sharing Azerbaijan's realities with the world is our goal. We believe we will return to our homeland thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s peace policy. We must contribute to building a world without war. We, as the ‘Disabled Women’s Society,’ are eager to establish relations with similar organizations in Scandinavia. If our diaspora activists help build these connections, both our people and our citizens living with disabilities will benefit.”

Rahim Sadigbayli, Chairman of the International Media Group and producer-director of the video, said it was an honor to present this important project. He added:

“It is a privilege to showcase this meaningful video, reflecting unforgettable pages of our history, to audiences in Stockholm yesterday, Oslo today, and to our youth growing up here. We have already shared it with social organizations and media outlets in Sweden and across Europe, and this effort will continue.”

Later, the video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was screened in both English and Azerbaijani languages.

The project’s manager was Mahluge Rahimova, assistant manager – Firuza Babayeva, scriptwriter – Mahir Garibov, Head of the History Department of the Socio-Political Programs Studio of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, and project expert – Saida Gurbanova.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”
  • 28.10.2025 [13:31]

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime
  • 28.10.2025 [13:16]

Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime

Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement and Sos village of Khojavend district
  • 28.10.2025 [10:35]

Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement and Sos village of Khojavend district

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation
  • 27.10.2025 [18:36]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy
  • 27.10.2025 [18:24]

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center
  • 27.10.2025 [17:36]

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week
  • 27.10.2025 [14:03]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican
  • 27.10.2025 [12:12]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [15:05]

Messi eyes World Cup defence for Argentina, despite age, fitness concerns

  • [14:55]

Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor

  • [14:47]

President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [14:43]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

  • [14:25]

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul

  • [14:15]

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

  • [13:48]

Brussels hosts international conference dedicated to right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands

  • [13:43]

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement

  • [13:35]

Tickets on sale for Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and France

  • [13:33]

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday

  • [13:32]

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

  • [13:31]

Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

  • [13:27]

UK signs £8bn Typhoon fighter jet deal with Türkiye

  • [13:23]

Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime

  • [13:16]

President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [12:57]

BTA launches EU journalism training program for emerging reporters

  • [12:55]

® Football and entertainment together – special discount on the Digiturk package from CityNet TV!

  • [12:52]

Barley malt processing facility of “Promalt” LLC inaugurated in Imishli

  • [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Czech Republic on national holiday

  • [12:02]

President Ilham Aliyev visited water filter production facility in Sabirabad

  • [11:57]

To His Excellency Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

  • [11:50]

President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton processing plant in Sabirabad

  • [11:30]

Breakthrough therapy treats genetic hearing and balance disorders

  • [11:26]

Azerbaijani oil price falls to $67

  • [11:20]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [11:16]

President Ilham Aliyev visited seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District

  • [11:14]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and the UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • [11:03]

President Ilham Aliyev visited agrochemical production facility in Sabirabad

  • [11:01]

Tajikistan, IsDB discuss cooperation and support for Rogun hydroelectric power station

  • [10:59]

Kazakhstan implements AI into fuel and energy complex

  • [10:46]

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

  • [10:36]

Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement and Sos village of Khojavend district

  • [10:35]

Pakistani Chairman of Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:32]
New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians VIDEO

New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians VIDEO

Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica

  • 27.10.2025 [20:50]

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security

  • 27.10.2025 [20:35]

IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

  • 27.10.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

  • 27.10.2025 [20:14]

OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts

  • 27.10.2025 [20:09]

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

  • 27.10.2025 [20:06]

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

  • 27.10.2025 [19:28]

Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for representatives of China and South Korea

  • 27.10.2025 [19:24]

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • 27.10.2025 [19:13]

UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

  • 27.10.2025 [18:41]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [18:36]

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

  • 27.10.2025 [18:24]

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

  • 27.10.2025 [18:20]

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

  • 27.10.2025 [18:00]

National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [17:49]

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

  • 27.10.2025 [17:36]

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • 27.10.2025 [17:06]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

  • 27.10.2025 [17:04]

Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

  • 27.10.2025 [16:58]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

  • 27.10.2025 [16:42]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

  • 27.10.2025 [16:40]

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

  • 27.10.2025 [16:39]

“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

  • 27.10.2025 [16:11]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

  • 27.10.2025 [16:02]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

  • 27.10.2025 [15:58]

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

  • 27.10.2025 [15:45]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

  • 27.10.2025 [14:59]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [14:30]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

  • 27.10.2025 [14:15]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

  • 27.10.2025 [14:03]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

  • 27.10.2025 [13:59]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

  • 27.10.2025 [13:30]

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

  • 27.10.2025 [13:28]

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

  • 27.10.2025 [13:24]

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

  • 27.10.2025 [13:23]

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

  • 27.10.2025 [13:23]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • 27.10.2025 [12:36]

China and US reach basic consensus

  • 27.10.2025 [12:34]

Reaves has career night as Lakers beat Kings without Luka, 127-120

  • 27.10.2025 [12:16]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

  • 27.10.2025 [12:12]

Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh

  • 27.10.2025 [11:27]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

  • 27.10.2025 [11:25]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

  • 27.10.2025 [11:24]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

  • 27.10.2025 [11:15]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [11:14]

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

  • 27.10.2025 [11:14]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

  • 27.10.2025 [11:10]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

  • 27.10.2025 [11:04]

® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

  • 27.10.2025 [11:00]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

  • 27.10.2025 [10:57]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

  • 27.10.2025 [10:55]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

  • 27.10.2025 [10:51]

Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market

  • 27.10.2025 [10:50]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

  • 27.10.2025 [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

  • 27.10.2025 [10:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 27.10.2025 [10:34]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

  • 27.10.2025 [10:26]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

  • 27.10.2025 [10:25]

Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara

  • 26.10.2025 [21:51]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

  • 26.10.2025 [15:50]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

  • 26.10.2025 [14:21]

Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

  • 26.10.2025 [14:13]