Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

Stockholm, October 28, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A presentation of the video titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was held at the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, Norway.

The video, produced with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, was initiated by the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union.

Organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the International Media Group, and the Azerbaijan House in Norway, the event commenced with the performance of the Azerbaijani National Anthem.

The event brought together students and teachers of the Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani Language School, parents, representatives of various nationalities, and members of the Norwegian Azerbaijanis’ Youth Organization.

In his opening remarks, Ramil Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, congratulated the participants on the successful implementation of the project.

Chairwoman of the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union, Mahluge Rahimova, highlighted the importance of disseminating the video among local organizations. She also emphasized the necessity of presenting it to representatives of similar institutions:

“Sharing Azerbaijan's realities with the world is our goal. We believe we will return to our homeland thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s peace policy. We must contribute to building a world without war. We, as the ‘Disabled Women’s Society,’ are eager to establish relations with similar organizations in Scandinavia. If our diaspora activists help build these connections, both our people and our citizens living with disabilities will benefit.”

Rahim Sadigbayli, Chairman of the International Media Group and producer-director of the video, said it was an honor to present this important project. He added:

“It is a privilege to showcase this meaningful video, reflecting unforgettable pages of our history, to audiences in Stockholm yesterday, Oslo today, and to our youth growing up here. We have already shared it with social organizations and media outlets in Sweden and across Europe, and this effort will continue.”

Later, the video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was screened in both English and Azerbaijani languages.

The project’s manager was Mahluge Rahimova, assistant manager – Firuza Babayeva, scriptwriter – Mahir Garibov, Head of the History Department of the Socio-Political Programs Studio of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, and project expert – Saida Gurbanova.