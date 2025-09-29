OTS Deputy Secretary General: Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge in the Turkic world
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
“Today's conference will provide us with an opportunity to focus on the role of the OTS in the region and beyond. Rapid changes taking place worldwide, as well as important developments and challenges at the global and regional levels, make integration and cooperation among Turkic states ever more essential. Relations between fraternal Turkic states, anchored in shared history, language, culture, and traditions, offer great strategic value and potential.
“I would like to take this opportunity to particularly commend Azerbaijan for its invaluable contributions to strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world and its steadfast support,” said Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, at a conference in Baku entitled “The Organization of Turkic States: As a Regional Actor during Global Uncertainty.”
He noted that, thanks to its strategic geographic location, Azerbaijan is a very important part of the Turkic world, particularly in terms of developing trade, transport, and coordination within the Turkic region. Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge in the Turkic world.
