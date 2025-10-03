OTS Secretary General: We are confident in further enhancement of our cooperation in the coming period

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

“On this significant day of 3 October, we celebrate both the Turkic States Cooperation Day and the 16th anniversary of the signing of the historic Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation of our Organization. This milestone reflects not only our institutional progress but also the enduring unity, solidarity, and brotherhood of the Turkic peoples,” said Kubaychbek Omuraliev

OTS Secretary General, in his message on the occasion of 3 October – Turkic States Cooperation Day and the 16th Anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement.

According to the message posted on the official website of the organization, OTS Secretary General stated: “Over the past sixteen years, the Organization of Turkic States has transformed into a comprehensive platform of cooperation. What began with a focus on some priority fields has steadily expanded, now encompassing almost 40 different areas of engagement. From economy, transport, customs, and energy to agriculture, education, culture, health, youth and sports, digitalization, innovation, environment, and security, the scope of our cooperation has grown wider and deeper with every passing year. This remarkable progress demonstrates our collective determination to turn our shared vision into concrete action and to transform the bonds of history and culture into practical instruments of solidarity and progress.

This advancement would not have been possible without the steadfast commitment and vision of our Heads of State, the valuable guidance of our Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and the active efforts of all ministries, agencies, and institutions of our Member and Observer States. Their dedication and contributions have been the driving force behind the achievements of our Organization and the deepening of unity among our peoples.

I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the successful Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic, under which our Organization has carried out significant initiatives and advanced its agenda over the past year. With deep appreciation for Kyrgyzstan’s leadership, we now look forward to the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State in Gabala on 7 October 2025, where the Chairmanship will be handed over to the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that Azerbaijan will build upon this strong legacy and further enhance our cooperation in the coming period.

As we celebrate this special day, we also look ahead with confidence. The OTS continues to strengthen political dialogue, deepen economic ties, and advance cultural exchange, while at the same time amplifying our common voice in the international arena.

On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and deepest gratitude to the peoples and governments of our Member and Observer States. May our unity continue to flourish, our cooperation expand, and our shared vision guide us toward peace, stability, and prosperity for all.

Happy Turkic States Cooperation Day!”