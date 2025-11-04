OTS: UNESCO’ historic decision testifies to the growing recognition of Turkic World’s rising role in today’s global landscape

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States issued a statement on the Proclamation of December 15 as "World Turkic Language Family Day" by UNESCO.

The statement signed by Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Organization's Secretary General, reads: “I welcome UNESCO’s historic decision to proclaim December 15 as "World Turkic Language Family Day" during its 43rd General Conference held in Samarkand on 3 November 2025.

This milestone underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of the Turkic civilization.

The proclamation of this day within UNESCO — the foremost institution devoted to safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity — also testifies to the growing recognition of the Turkic World’s rising identity, values, and role in today’s global landscape.

We extend sincere congratulations to all Member States and Observers for their contributions to this meaningful initiative.

The Organization of Turkic States remains committed to promoting our shared historical and cultural heritage, strengthening unity among Turkic peoples, and advancing our common vision.”