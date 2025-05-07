Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

More than 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports, including Srinagar, have been temporarily shut for operations amid restrictions in the wake of the Indian armed forces launching missile attacks against Pakistan on Wednesday morning, according to Press Trust of India.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and a few foreign airlines cancelled their services to and from various airports.

Sources said that at least 18 airports in the northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut. These airports include Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala and Jamnagar, they added.