Over 480 Afghan inmates released from Pakistan jails return home

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

A total of 485 Afghan nationals who had been held in Pakistan prisons and released recently returned to their homeland on Wednesday, the official Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) reported on Thursday.

The former detainees including families and individuals were jailed on the ground of illegal stay and a lack of resident permits. After returning to their country and receiving necessary assistance at the crossing points, they have been transported to their provinces, the official media outlet added.

Earlier, 763 Afghan inmates released by Pakistan from prisons, returned to Afghanistan over the weekend.