The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

As Astana prepares for the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform News Agency shares an exclusive interview with His Excellency. During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

AZERTAC presents the interview.

- Your Excellency, your state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan is expected very soon. How would you characterize the current level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and what are your expectations for the upcoming visit?

— The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan today are distinguished by a high degree of strength and mutual trust. Over the past decades, based on the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, as well as on the solid foundation of our shared Turkic identity, similar cultural traditions, and spiritual values of our peoples, we have built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership.

Undoubtedly, an important factor contributing to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation is the active and constructive dialogue conducted at the highest level, which gives new impetus to the comprehensive deepening of interstate ties in all areas.

Over the past three years, this will be my seventh visit to the brotherly country. I am pleased to observe dynamic development and new achievements during each visit to Kazakhstan. These accomplishments reflect the purposeful and well-calibrated state policy carried out under the leadership of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev. I am particularly impressed by the successful implementation of reforms aimed at modernizing the country and diversifying its economy. I would like to congratulate the entire brotherly nation of Kazakhstan on these results. During the same period, President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times. All this demonstrates our mutual commitment to developing comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our countries. Furthermore, regular contacts allow us to promptly address pressing issues on the agenda and coordinate positions on key areas of cooperation.

Taking this opportunity, I would like once again to express my gratitude to brotherly Kazakhstan for the construction of the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in the liberated city of Fuzuli. This center has become an important cultural and educational institution, currently providing education to about 100 children.

Over the years, we have developed a solid contractual and legal framework — about 170 documents — and established mechanisms for productive interaction in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres. I would particularly like to note the significance of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the 20th anniversary of which we celebrated this year. This document laid a reliable foundation for the development of Azerbaijani–Kazakh cooperation in various fields, and over the years, collaboration between our countries has significantly expanded in all directions.

It is also worth emphasizing the importance of the Supreme Interstate Council, whose first meeting took place last year during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. During the upcoming second meeting in Astana, further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and steps to elevate Azerbaijani–Kazakh relations to a new level will be discussed.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan also cooperate effectively in multilateral formats, particularly within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), among others. Our countries support each other in the international arena, sharing common positions on many issues.

- How has trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan developed in recent years?

— The scope of trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is very broad. We are pleased to note the steady growth of trade and economic interaction. Both countries are consistently implementing joint initiatives, expanding cooperation across various sectors of the economy. This progress has been made possible thanks to a purposeful state policy, active dialogue between business representatives, and our shared commitment to developing mutually beneficial and partnership-based relations.

To date, about 250 commercial entities with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan, which confirms the high level of trust in the investment climate and creates a strong foundation for further expansion of economic cooperation.

Positive dynamics are also clearly visible in the field of mutual trade. In 2024, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $470 million, and in the period from January to August 2025 it reached $547 million, exceeding the same period of the previous year by more than threefold. This growth is due to the effective use of the Middle Corridor’s potential and the systematic modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure.

At the same time, investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also strengthening: Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $225 million, while Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan total $136 million. These figures demonstrate both sides’ mutual interest in long-term partnership and sustainable development.

- How would you assess the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics and oil and gas sectors, as well as in the field of green energy? What is the significance of the Middle Corridor for both countries? What steps are taken to improve the efficiency of transportation through the ports of Aktau and Alat?

— Transport and logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is a strategically important direction that opens new opportunities for economic growth and the integration of regional markets. The continuous development of infrastructure and expansion of tariff and logistical advantages create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of freight transport and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Today, this area of cooperation demonstrates significant progress. The volume of transit shipments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2024 exceeded 3.5 million tons, which is 20% higher than the previous period. The Middle Corridor plays a key role in ensuring stable and efficient connectivity between the two countries.

In 2022, in the city of Aktau, the “Roadmap for 2022–2027 on the Development and Operation of the Middle Corridor” was signed, covering the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The document provides for the synchronized development of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the three countries, optimization of operations, attraction of additional cargo flow, implementation of a unified tariff policy, development of a network of logistics centers, and resolution of other key issues.

One significant infrastructure project is the construction of submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The construction contract was signed in March 2025 in Baku, with completion planned for the end of 2026, which will strengthen digital integration.

In the oil and gas sector, a general agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil with a volume of 1.5 million tons per year via the Aktau–Ceyhan route has been signed between SOCAR and the National Company “KazMunayGas.” In 2024, an agreement was signed on the phased increase of transit volumes and reduction of tariffs.

To enhance transportation efficiency through the ports of Aktau and Alat, measures are being implemented to modernize infrastructure, renew rolling stock, and more — all of which will strengthen the position of the Middle Corridor as a key transit route between Europe and Asia.

In industrial cooperation, an important area is also partnership in the shipbuilding industry.

The development of green energy occupies an important place on the bilateral agenda. In 2024, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a series of strategic agreements and memorandums aimed at integrating energy systems and promoting renewable energy sources. These initiatives reflect the shared commitment of our states to sustainable development and the transition to environmentally clean technologies.

- How do you assess the role of the Organization of Turkic States in strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan?

— The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plays a key role in strengthening the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and serves as an effective platform for deepening political dialogue, expanding economic relations, and developing humanitarian cooperation.

Founded in 2009 on the ancient Azerbaijani land of Nakhchivan, the Organization of Turkic States has made a great contribution to strengthening cooperation and enhancing solidarity among Turkic peoples and countries. Last year, the first informal Summit was held in Shusha, and recently, the 12th Summit of the OTS Heads of State took place in Gabala. During these high-level meetings, key issues of cooperation among our countries within the organization were productively discussed, and declarations were signed to strengthen the OTS, consolidate the Turkic world, and enhance its political, economic, and military potential, turning it into a center of power on the global stage.

In the cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres, cooperation between our countries within the OTS is systematic and progressive. Joint initiatives cover a wide range of areas — from organizing festivals, exhibitions, literary evenings, and conferences to active collaboration among academic and educational institutions.

Within the framework of the OTS, the International Turkic Academy operates successfully, playing an important role in research and strengthening scientific and educational ties. We also cooperate closely within TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and other international organizations, which once again testifies to the high level of trust between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

I would like to especially emphasize the historical significance of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926. This event became an important milestone in the development of Turkic science, culture, and unity. Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of this remarkable forum, and the jubilee of the First Turkological Congress is planned to be solemnly celebrated within the framework of the OTS.

- How closely do our countries cooperate in the cultural and humanitarian spheres?

— As I have stated earlier, our peoples are united by centuries-old history, culture, religion, and common values. The development of cultural ties plays an important role in bringing our peoples closer together and strengthening brotherly bonds.

In 2023, the Days of Kazakh Culture were held in Azerbaijan, and in 2024, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture took place in Kazakhstan. Such events reflect the dynamic development of creative cooperation between our peoples and contribute to the mutual enrichment of the cultural traditions of both countries.

I would like to note with satisfaction the publication in Azerbaijani of the collection of stories “Night Shot” by Kemel Tokayev, one of the most outstanding figures who made a great contribution to the development of Kazakh literature.

In 2023, an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Kemel Tokayev and the 115th anniversary of Mir Jalal Pashayev was also held in Baku.

- The issue of the Caspian Sea’s shallowing is becoming increasingly urgent. How are Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan coordinating their actions on this matter?

— Today, unfortunately, the Caspian Sea is facing a number of serious environmental challenges. One of the most pressing problems is the shallowing — the rapid decline in the water level — which poses both ecological and economic threats. At the Sixth Caspian Summit, held in 2022, I raised the issue of ecological imbalance in the Caspian Sea. Unfortunately, since then, the situation has only worsened. The water level in the Caspian Sea is rapidly declining, and the reasons for this lie not only in climate change.

In this situation, it is extremely important for all Caspian littoral states to establish close cooperation, actively exchange scientific information, and develop coordinated measures to mitigate the consequences.

The drop in the Caspian Sea’s water level and the resulting environmental changes threaten biodiversity and the sustainability of the ecosystem, requiring coordinated actions to protect nature and restore ecological balance.

In addition, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other Caspian states can and should actively promote initiatives for the protection of the Caspian Sea at regional and international platforms. Amid growing transnational environmental risks, the Caspian Sea is no longer merely a body of water but has become a symbol of our shared responsibility and the necessity for united action.

