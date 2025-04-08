Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister meets with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 8, AZERTAC

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a one-on-one meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Jabbarov thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

The Deputy PM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral relations through robust multi-sectoral cooperation.