Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister talks with Foreign Minister of Greece and Switzerland

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 3, AZERTAC

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held separate telephonic conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Switzerland. Greece presently holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister briefed Foreign Minister of Greece, George Gerapetritis on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless allegations, disinformation campaign, and illegal unilateral measures that threaten regional peace and security.

He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—a blatant violation of its international obligations.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts about the recent incident in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister, Gerapetritis emphasized the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace & stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral fora, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Amid growing India Pakistan tension, Evangelos Sekeris Ambassador of Greece in the UN has said that a UNSC meeting may take place “sooner rather than later”, while Pakistan had indicated that it is keeping all options open including raising the issue at the UN Security Council.

The Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister also held a separate telephonic conversation with the Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.