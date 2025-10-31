Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

Baku, October 31 , AZERTAC

Pakistan has agreed to continue a ceasefire with Afghanistan as long as Afghan soil is not used for infiltration by terrorists, while a principal-level meeting is set for 6 November 2025, DND News Agency reported.

According to the Joint Statement on the Talks Between Afghanistan and Pakistan Through the Mediation of Türkiye and Qatar, modalities of implementation will be discussed and decided at a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November 2025.

The Joint Statement says:

1. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar held meetings in Istanbul from 25–30 October 2025 aimed at solidifying the ceasefire agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18–19 October 2025, with the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar.

2. All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire.

3. Further modalities of implementation will be discussed and decided at the principal-level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November 2025.

4. All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose penalties on any violating party.

5. As mediators, Türkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperating with both sides for lasting peace and stability.

The Joint Declaration in Türkiye is a welcome development, and Afghanistan is now expected to deliver on its commitments with Türkiye and Qatar.

An official from the Foreign Office in Islamabad, directly dealing with the situation, told DND News Agency that Pakistan welcomes the interim understanding reached in Istanbul under the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar. He said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to peace and stability on its western border but equally stresses that this ceasefire is neither open-ended nor unconditional.

According to understandings gathered by DND from Foreign Office sources, the single litmus test for continuation of the ceasefire is that Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan. Afghanistan must take clear, verifiable and effective steps against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant entities. Pakistan expects credible evidence of action, including dismantling militant hideouts, disrupting logistical channels, arresting or prosecuting leadership, and transparent reporting through the agreed monitoring and verification mechanism.

“If Afghanistan fails to deliver verifiable proof of agreed steps, or if militants continue to launch attacks from Afghan soil, Pakistan will deem the ceasefire violated and reserve all options to safeguard its sovereignty and citizens. The monitoring and verification mechanism established under the mediators’ auspices will serve as the impartial and essential instrument to determine Afghanistan’s compliance. Pakistan enters this phase in good faith, but also with realism: past patterns of border violence demonstrate the need for sustained implementation, not only formal commitments,” commented a senior Foreign Office official to DND News Agency.