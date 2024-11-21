Pakistan all set to roll out Electric Vehicles policy, 30 percent EV by 2030

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 21, AZERTAC

Pakistan is soon likely to roll out a new Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy aiming at 30 percent of vehicles on the road to be electric by year 2030. For this purpose the incumbent government will provide attractive incentives for investors including subsidies for Electric Motorcycles, Soft loans and land on discounted lease.

The draft of the new five-year Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy for 2025-30 has been formulated under which local and foreign investors will be offered attractive incentives. According to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, the target of the government is to have 90 percent Electric Vehicles (EV) on the roads by 2040.

In the first phase, the government aims to have 30 percent electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and 3 thousand EV charging stations will be established across the country. Moreover, next year, four-wheel Electric Vehicles (EV) plants will begin manufacturing in the country.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Industries and Production said that the use of EV is rising in many countries to control environmental pollution; Pakistan’s policy in this regard will help in reduction of pollution and lower the import bill for fuel. The Pakistani government is working to provide more incentives to Electric Vehicles (EV) companies to increase production of Electric Vehicles in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has already announced in COP29 underway in Baku that Pakistan aims to convert 30 percent of its vehicles to electric by 2030 under the government’s approved Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. This ambitious target reflects Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change and promoting sustainable transportation.