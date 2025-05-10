Pakistan and India agree on full and immediate ceasefire, announces US President Donald Trump

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 10, AZERTAC

Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump in a post on a social media platform.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" President Trump wrote.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development, stating that India and Pakistan had "agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to commence talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site." In a post on X, he added, "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also confirmed the agreement, reiterating that Pakistan has consistently worked for peace and security in the region without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Indian government has likewise confirmed the ceasefire. In New Delhi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both countries would “halt all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea” effective from 17:00 Indian Standard Time (IST) today.

Secretary Rubio further noted that he and U.S. Vice President JD Vance had spent the past 48 hours in intensive discussions with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including the Prime Ministers of both countries.