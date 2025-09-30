Pakistan: Blast kills many, six terrorists neutralized as security forces foil attack

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 30, AZERTAC

In Pakistan, a powerful blast killed and injured many people in Quetta on Tuesday, while security forces neutralized six terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an attempted attack attributed to the Indian proxy group Fitna-al-Khwarij.

According to police and rescue officials, the suicide blast near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters caused widespread panic, with the explosion’s sound heard across the city. Several vehicles were damaged. Balochistan Health Minister Bakh Muhammad Kakar confirmed that many were killed, including two FC personnel, and more than 20 others were injured.

Security sources said the attack was carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber dressed as an FC officer, while five armed terrorists tried to storm the headquarters. Swift action by security forces killed all six attackers. A clearance operation followed, while an emergency was imposed in Quetta hospitals.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, stating that extremists serving the agenda of fitna-e-khawarij and India cannot undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability. He praised the security forces’ effective response and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to thwart India-backed terrorist plots.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces, vowing exemplary punishment for those targeting innocent civilians. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, with Naqvi praising the FC for their courage in foiling a major terrorist assault.