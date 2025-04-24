Pakistan closes airspace with immediate effect for all Indian-owned and operated airlines: National Security Committee

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 24, AZERTAC

Pakistan has announced that its airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in Islamabad. The high-level meeting was attended by top civil and military leadership of the country. The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, 2025.

The NSC expressed concern over the loss of tourists’ lives and reviewed the Indian measures announced on April 23, 2025, terming them unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible, and devoid of legal merit. Pakistan’s National Security Committee rejected the Indian announcement to hold the binding Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and observed that water was a “vital national interest” of Pakistan and a lifeline for its 240 million people, which would be safeguarded at all costs.