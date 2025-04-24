Pakistan closes airspace with immediate effect for all Indian-owned and operated airlines: National Security Committee
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 24, AZERTAC
Pakistan has announced that its airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in Islamabad. The high-level meeting was attended by top civil and military leadership of the country. The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, 2025.
The NSC expressed concern over the loss of tourists’ lives and reviewed the Indian measures announced on April 23, 2025, terming them unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible, and devoid of legal merit. Pakistan’s National Security Committee rejected the Indian announcement to hold the binding Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and observed that water was a “vital national interest” of Pakistan and a lifeline for its 240 million people, which would be safeguarded at all costs.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time
- 23.04.2025 [20:40]
Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye
- 23.04.2025 [20:36]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership
- 23.04.2025 [20:30]
President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku
- 23.04.2025 [19:19]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain
- 23.04.2025 [19:08]
Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 23.04.2025 [18:30]
'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction
- 23.04.2025 [18:07]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy
- 23.04.2025 [18:00]
Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage
- 23.04.2025 [17:47]
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
- 23.04.2025 [17:44]
ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome
- 23.04.2025 [17:16]
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul
- 23.04.2025 [15:57]
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
- 23.04.2025 [15:53]
3rd CIS Games official website launched
- 23.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games
- 23.04.2025 [14:03]
Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds
- 23.04.2025 [12:56]
AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha
- 23.04.2025 [12:52]