Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 16, AZERTAC

The Pakistani government has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts for another month, until November 24, according to a NOTAM issued by Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

As per the latest issued NOTAM, Pakistani airspace will remain closed to Indian registered aircrafts. Pakistan Airports Authority announced that neither aircrafts owned or leased by Indian airlines nor Indian military flights will be allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace.

The new restrictions were imposed by Pakistani authorities due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. Pakistan initially shut its airspace on India in April 2025 and it has maintained the closure ever since. The ban on the use of airspace for Indian planes will be in effect from October 15 to November 24.

In May 2025, India attacked Pakistan at multiple places, after which Pakistan closed its airspace to India and extended the ban many times so far. The restrictions were imposed in light of the ongoing tensions with India, with the objective of ensuring the safety of Pakistani airspace. Due to the continued closure of the airspace, Indian airlines have suffered losses amounting to millions of dollars.