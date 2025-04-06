Pakistan hands over second consignment of emergency relief aid for people affected by earthquake to Myanmar

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 6, AZERTAC

On the directives of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan formally handed over its second consignment of 35 tons of emergency relief aid for people affected by the earthquake to Myanmar authorities at Yangon International Airport on Sunday.

According to Pakistani authorities, this latest shipment brings the total relief assistance dispatched to Myanmar to 70 tons. Acting on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) efficiently coordinated and expedited the dispatch of these relief consignments within a short timeframe.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Myanmar, causing significant damage to six regions and states, including the capital, Naypyidaw, last week. The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake has exceeded 3,471, with five thousand people injured and hundreds still missing.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Myanmar Imran Haider, along with Pakistan Embassy officials, handed over the relief to senior government officials in Yangon.