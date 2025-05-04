Pakistan intensifies diplomatic efforts to apprise world regarding Indian designs against the country

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 04 AZERTAC

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic efforts to apprise friendly countries and other major regional and international players regarding Indian false propaganda and hegemonic designs against Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister, Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan on phone and briefed him on the current regional developments.

The Deputy Prime Minister categorically rejected India's provocative actions, including its baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace & security, while reserving the right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister supported Pakistan’s position and called for restraint by all parties. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation. In recent days, high level Pakistani leadership had held talks in person and on telephone with many regional and world leaders about the current situation of the South Asian region in wake of Indian provocative actions.