Pakistan launches “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” to respond to blatant aggression; targets key Indian military installations

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 10, AZERTAC

Pakistan early Saturday launched "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" in response to blatant Indian aggression. According to security sources, Pakistan has destroyed a BrahMos storage site in the Beas area of India.

Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India. Pakistan has destroyed an airbase at Udhampur and an airfield at Pathankot. All those bases in India that were used to attack Pakistani people and masjids are being targeted.

The Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed the Brigade Headquarters at “K G Top,” while a supply depot in Uri has been completely ruined.

According to credible reports, through a cyberattack, 70% of India's electricity grid has been rendered dysfunctional. The Udhampur airfield, from where missiles were reportedly fired on Sikhs in Amritsar (Indian Punjab) and other locations in Pakistan, has been hit.

The Pakistan Armed Forces have destroyed Indian artillery gun positions in Dehrangyari, while the BrahMos storage site in Nagrota has also been destroyed, inflicting heavy losses. Security sources said multiple targets are being engaged in the operation. Reports indicate heavy enemy casualties as well.

According to a statement from the federal government, Pakistan has targeted key Indian military installations in a “befitting response” as part of its retaliatory operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

“These actions are being carried out in response to India’s initial attack, which was an assault on our homeland, people, and sovereignty,” the statement said, referring to tonight’s earlier Indian missile strikes against three Pakistan Air Force bases.