Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives: National Security Committee

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 07, AZERTAC

The National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan has announced that the Armed Forces of Pakistan, in line with the right of self-defence and the response framework outlined in the NSC statement dated 22 April 2025, have resolutely defended the country’s territorial integrity, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, against Indian aggression—downing five Indian fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the process.

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday in Islamabad.

A statement issued after the high-level NSC meeting made it clear that, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and the blatant violation of its sovereignty. The Armed Forces of Pakistan have been duly authorized to undertake appropriate actions in this regard.

The National Security Committee offered Fateha for the souls of the innocent civilians martyred in India’s strikes, extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The NSC deliberated on the grave developments arising from India’s unprovoked, cowardly, and unlawful act of war.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on the night of 6/7 May, the Indian Armed Forces launched coordinated missile, air, and drone strikes on multiple locations within Pakistan’s sovereign territory, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, and Bahawalpur in Punjab, as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said that these unprovoked and unjustified attacks deliberately targeted civilian areas on the false pretext of the presence of imaginary terrorist camps, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children, and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, including mosques.

The statement maintained that India’s act of aggression also posed a grave threat to commercial airlines from brotherly Gulf countries, endangering the lives of thousands of passengers on board. Besides, the Neelum–Jhelum Hydropower Project was also deliberately targeted, in violation of international conventions.

The NSC unequivocally condemned these illegal acts as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which constituted acts of war under international law. The deliberate targeting of civilians, including women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that violates all norms of human behavior and international law.

Pakistan has been emphatically rejecting Indian allegations about the presence of terrorist camps on its territory. It would also be recalled that immediately after 22 April 2025, Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent, and neutral investigation, which unfortunately was not accepted. The international media personnel visited the so-called “terrorist camps” on 6 May 2025, and more visits were planned for 7 May 2025. However, fearing its falsehoods would be exposed, and lacking any credible evidence, the Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, chose instead to attack innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional ambitions and short-sighted political goals.

Such acts are neither tolerable nor acceptable to Pakistan. India, against all sanity and rationality, has once again ignited an inferno in the region; the responsibility for the consequences lies squarely with India.

The NSC expressed deep anguish over India’s naked aggression, and the entire Pakistani nation greatly appreciates and admires the bravery and courage of the Armed Forces and their timely action in defending the homeland. The nation stands united and resolute against any further aggression.

The NSC also called upon the international community to recognize the gravity of India’s unprovoked illegal actions and to hold it accountable for its blatant violations of international norms and laws.

The statement further said that Pakistan remains committed to peace, with dignity and honour, and reiterates that it shall never allow any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or permit any harm to its proud people.