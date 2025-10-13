Pakistan to regulate presence of Afghan nationals in line with international norms: Foreign Ministry

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 13, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the country will take all necessary measures to regulate the presence of Afghan nationals on its territory in accordance with international norms and laws.

The Ministry emphasized that Pakistan desires a peaceful, stable, friendly, inclusive, and regionally connected Afghanistan. It expects the Taliban regime to act responsibly, honor its commitments, and play a constructive role in eliminating terrorism from Afghan soil.

The statement expressed Pakistan’s concern over recent unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban, Fitna-e-Khawarij, and Fitna-e-Hindustan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistan, exercising its right to self-defense, repelled these attacks while inflicting heavy losses on the attackers, targeting infrastructure used to plan and facilitate terrorist activities, and taking all possible measures to prevent civilian harm.

The Ministry reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan while warning that any further provocations will be met with a strong and appropriate response.

The statement also strongly rejected assertions by the Afghan interim Foreign Minister in India, stressing that the Taliban regime cannot evade responsibility for regional peace and stability. Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns about terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil and expects concrete, verifiable actions from the Taliban against these groups.

Highlighting its humanitarian stance, the Ministry noted that Pakistan has hosted around four million Afghans over more than four decades and will continue regulating their presence according to international norms. Pakistan hopes for a future where the Afghan people are governed by a truly representative government.