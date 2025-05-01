Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 1, AZERTAC

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, stated on Wednesday that while Pakistan will not initiate any escalation, it will respond forcefully to any provocation by India.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, he clarified that Pakistan would not make the first strike but would act decisively in the face of aggression.

Senator Dar strongly rejected India’s allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack, describing them as baseless propaganda aimed at diverting attention from New Delhi's failures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He warned that such allegations jeopardize regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that the region faces a significant threat to peace due to the politically motivated and provocative actions by India. International leaders have been urging for restraint, he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan would not be the first to escalate tensions. However, he cautioned that any escalation from India would be met with a strong response. He condemned the targeting of innocent civilians and expressed condolences over the loss of life in the Pahalgam attack, reaffirming Pakistan’s empathy as a victim of terrorism.

He also criticized India for celebrating its assassination campaigns and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and other countries. Highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, he noted that the country had lost over 80,000 lives and incurred economic losses exceeding $150 billion, with total losses amounting to $500 billion.

Senator Dar emphasized that Pakistan has been actively collaborating with the international community to combat terrorism, and the efforts of its law enforcement agencies and civilians have been instrumental in addressing the threat, contributing to regional and global peace and stability.