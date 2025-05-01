Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 1, AZERTAC
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Thursday with the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul.
According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Dar briefed Foreign Minister Cho on the escalating regional situation, citing India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.
Foreign Minister Cho expressed concern over the developments and emphasized the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to preserve regional peace and stability.
As non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing multilateral cooperation.
Foreign Minister Cho also commended Pakistan for the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, held in Islamabad last month. The two ministers agreed to further deepen bilateral relations through continued high-level engagements.
