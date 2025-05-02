Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds telephonic conversations with Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Panama

Islamabad, May 2, AZERTAC (Hilal Ahmad)

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held separate telephonic conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Panama on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senator Dar briefed Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, on the evolving regional situation, including Pakistan’s response to what he termed India’s baseless accusations and unilateral, provocative actions. He conveyed Pakistan’s National Security Committee's measures taken in this regard and strongly rejected India’s move to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling it a clear violation of treaty provisions and international law.

Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests while contributing to regional peace and security. Foreign Minister Rasmussen expressed concern over the rising tensions and emphasized the need for restraint by both sides. The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination, especially within the framework of the UN Security Council where both countries currently serve as non-permanent members. They also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, and high-level exchanges.

In a separate conversation, the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Panama’s Foreign Minister, Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez. Senator Dar again highlighted India’s inflammatory rhetoric and its illegal unilateral actions, particularly the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Vasquez emphasized the importance of restraint from all parties and reiterated Panama’s commitment to international peace and security. Both sides agreed to continue working closely within the UN Security Council and expressed mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.