Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 29 AZERTAC
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikkayil Jabbarov on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed progress on ongoing development and investment initiatives.
Both sides affirmed their strong bilateral ties and committed to working closely to advance investment cooperation and enhance mutual understanding of priority projects under consideration.
