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Pakistani expert: Zangezur Corridor will turn Nakhchivan from a geographical enigma into a gateway between two markets - INTERVIEW

Pakistani expert: Zangezur Corridor will turn Nakhchivan from a geographical enigma into a gateway between two markets - INTERVIEW

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

In an exclusive interview with AZERTAC, Muhammad Ali Pasha, “Chairman of The Gulf Observer Research Forum” and Patron-in-Chief and Owner of “The Gulf Observer” https://thegulfobserver.com and “The Europe Today” https://theeuropetoday.com, shared his assessment of the amended socio-economic development programme of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027, the prospects of the Zangezur corridor, and the strategic significance of the project for Azerbaijan and the wider region.

- How would you describe Nakhchivan's position today, and why does the amended development programme matter?

- Nakhchivan has long been something of a geographical enigma. It is home to around 460,000 people, yet it is separated from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenian territory and can be reached overland only through Iran or Türkiye. For years, that geography made the region a liability rather than an asset, and it was treated accordingly.

The new amendment to the socio-economic development programme for 2023–2027 signals a real change in that mentality. The entire document rests on one premise: that a long-awaited piece of infrastructure, the Zangezur corridor, also referred to as TRIPP, will soon connect Nakhchivan with mainland Azerbaijan through Armenia's southern Syunik province.

- What stands out most to you in the revised plan?

- It is light on figures but heavy on intent, and that in itself is revealing. The plan speaks of targeted logistical support systems for exporters, tax and freight discounts designed to encourage full use of the corridor, and an expanded entrepreneurship programme once the route is open for business.

- Where does the physical infrastructure stand?

- Here the picture is more complicated, as one would expect from an initiative involving three countries. Azerbaijan's own approach routes are close to completion. The 123.6-kilometre Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband highway, which includes three tunnels with a combined length of 12 kilometres, was reported to be 95 percent complete by September 2025, with the remaining works expected in the second half of 2026. On the rail side, the 110-kilometre Horadiz–Aghband line is designed to carry up to 15 million tonnes of cargo and 5.5 million passengers a year once operational.

Türkiye has begun building the 224-kilometre Kars–Iğdır–Aralık–Dilucu railway, a four-year project, while roughly 180 kilometres of track inside Nakhchivan need repair or new construction. The real bottleneck is the section crossing sovereign Armenian territory. Estimates of its length range from 26 to 43.5 kilometres depending on which official you ask, and according to Türkiye's transport minister, construction on that stretch has yet to begin.

- You place strong emphasis on local production. Why is that so important for a transit project?

- Because experience with other corridors shows that throughput often falls short of expectations when there are not enough locally produced goods to feed into them. A transport corridor is only as valuable as the cargo that moves along it. Any government that wants its corridor taken seriously will want to load it with guaranteed cargo from within its own borders, in this case produce and goods from Nakhchivan, rather than depend entirely on Eurasian cargo flows shaped by decision-makers in Beijing, Ankara or Brussels.

- What role do you see for Türkiye in Nakhchivan's future?

- Geography completes the argument for Baku. Nakhchivan already shares an 11-kilometre border with Türkiye, and Turkish investment in the region, from joint universities to energy links, has grown steadily over the past decade. Structurally, Nakhchivan is well placed to evolve into a preferential trade area or a specialised industrial border zone that acts as a bridge between the Turkish and Azerbaijani economies.

If the corridor is built successfully, Nakhchivan's producers could ship their goods as easily to the rest of Azerbaijan as to eastern Türkiye, giving them access to two market routes instead of one. Nothing in the decree commits Azerbaijan to such a step, but it is easy to imagine Baku one day institutionalising a preferential trade zone along the Nakhchivan–Türkiye border, much like the free zones used along China's Belt and Road to draw manufacturing investment to transit chokepoints.

- Finally, how do you assess the timeline?

- It may still take some time before the corridor operates on the schedule Baku envisages, because the outcome currently rests as much with Yerevan and Moscow as with Azerbaijan. But the direction of travel is clear. With this revised programme, Baku is making sure that when the route does open, Nakhchivan will be ready to use it from the very first day.

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