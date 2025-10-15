Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 15, AZERTAC

Pakistani security forces repulsed an attack by the Afghan Taliban along the Balochistan border on Wednesday, killing an estimated 15–20 Taliban fighters, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR statement, Taliban fighters launched assaults at four locations in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan. The attacks — which reportedly endangered nearby civilian settlements — were successfully beaten back by Pakistani forces. The ISPR added that the attackers also destroyed the Pak Afghan Friendship Gate on the Afghan side, an act described as indicative of the attackers’ hostile intent toward cross border trade and tribal ties.

While repulsing the assault, Pakistani forces inflicted around 15–20 fatalities and numerous injuries among the attackers, the statement said. The situation remained fluid, with reports of further buildup in staging areas used by Fitna Al Khwarij and Taliban elements.

The ISPR said the Spin Boldak incident was not isolated. During the night of October 14–15, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij elements attempted assaults on Pakistani border posts in the Kurram sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These attacks were also repelled, with Pakistani forces reporting heavy losses to the attackers. The ISPR claimed eight enemy posts — including six tanks — were destroyed and that an estimated 25–30 fighters were killed in those clashes.

The statement rejected claims that Pakistan had initiated the fighting, calling such assertions “outrageous and blatant lies.” It said the Pakistani Armed Forces remain “resolute and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan,” and warned that all acts of aggression against Pakistan would be met with a strong response.