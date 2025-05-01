Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Islamabad, May 01 Hilal Ahmad, AZERTAC

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last night, during which he briefed him on Pakistan’s perspective regarding recent developments in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister, while condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, underscored Pakistan’s leading role in the war against terror and highlighted the nation’s sacrifice of over 90,000 lives and economic losses exceeding USD 152 billion.

He expressed regret that India had chosen to weaponize water — a lifeline for 240 million people in Pakistan — and emphasized that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 contains no provision for either side to unilaterally renege on its commitments.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif described India’s escalatory and provocative behavior as deeply disappointing and worrisome. He noted that such provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups such as ISKP, TTP, and BLA operating from Afghan soil.

He categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the incident and reiterated his call for a transparent, credible, and neutral investigation to uncover the facts. He urged the U.S. to impress upon India the need to dial down its rhetoric and act responsibly. The Prime Minister stressed that the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

On the other hand, the Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had urged Pakistani officials to cooperate in investigating the "unconscionable" attack. He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

The U.S. Secretary of State also spoke with the Indian External Affairs Minister. During the call, he reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism and encouraged India to work with Pakistan to reduce tensions and promote regional stability.