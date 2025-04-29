Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds talks with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 29, AZERTAC

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and matters of mutual concern. Deputy Prime Minister Dar briefed Sheikh Abdullah on the decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions.

Both sides emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations amid evolving developments. They also expressed a shared resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance common objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.