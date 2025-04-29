Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds talks with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 29, AZERTAC
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday.
According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and matters of mutual concern. Deputy Prime Minister Dar briefed Sheikh Abdullah on the decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions.
Both sides emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes.
Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations amid evolving developments. They also expressed a shared resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance common objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.04.2025 [23:04]
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque
- 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha
- 28.04.2025 [20:28]
Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k
- 28.04.2025 [20:06]
President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other
- 28.04.2025 [20:00]
Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS
- 28.04.2025 [19:55]
Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region
- 28.04.2025 [18:28]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary
- 28.04.2025 [18:24]
Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism
- 28.04.2025 [18:12]
Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform
- 28.04.2025 [17:52]
Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 28.04.2025 [17:35]