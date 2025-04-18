Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to lead high-level delegation to Kabul
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 18, AZERTAC
At the invitation of the interim Afghan Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the day-long visit, he will call on the Afghan Acting Prime Minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund; meet the Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar; and hold delegation-level talks with the Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The talks will cover the entire gamut of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.
Ahead of his visit to the Afghan capital, Kabul, Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad. All aspects of the visit were reviewed in detail, with a focus on advancing bilateral cooperation and promoting regional connectivity.
