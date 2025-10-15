Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary briefs ambassadors on recent developments along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 15, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch provided a comprehensive briefing to resident ambassadors based in Islamabad on recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Secretary emphasized Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security.

It is noteworthy that 23 Pakistani troops were martyred and 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed in border clashes following an attack from the Afghan side, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on October 12.

The statement added that the clashes erupted overnight on October 11–12, when the Afghan Taliban and India-sponsored Fitna-al-Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.