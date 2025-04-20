Pakistan’s national carrier PIA re-launches its flights to Baku from Lahore

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 20, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s national carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday re-launched its flights to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku from Lahore, the second largest city of the country.

Pakistan’s Minister for Defence and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif was chief guest on the occasion.

Officials and the representative of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan also graced the launching ceremony. The PIA would operate twice-weekly direct flights between Lahore (LHE) and Baku (GYD) departing every Sunday and Wednesday. The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also operates its flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan International Airlines has yet again opened the Lahore-Baku route to boost regional connectivity, encourage tourism, and to further promote collaboration between the two countries. By the re-launch of the route, PIA will offer Pakistanis a direct link to Baku, allowing them to explore the city’s remarkable architecture and historic sites besides vibrant cultural heritage.

On the other hand, Azerbaijani visitors will now have a convenient travel option to visit Pakistan’s historical cities having rich cultural values and bonds which will be helpful to promote tourism. This direct connection between Lahore and Baku will also enhance trade and investment opportunities. It will also be helpful to enhance trade with other Central Asia countries.

This new service is aligned with Pakistan’s broader goal of strengthening its diplomatic and economic relationships with Central Asian countries, especially the Republic of Azerbaijan. PIA’s initiative plays a vital role in advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives in the region.

Strengthening ties with Azerbaijan is a critical component of Pakistan’s efforts to deepen its regional integration as the country is a growing hub for business and tourism in the Central Asian region. It will help foster closer economic ties, enhance people-to-people contact and create new opportunities for business partnerships between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.