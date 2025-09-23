Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York to attend UNGA meeting

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 23, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This was announced by the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a meeting of selected Islamic leaders with the U.S. President Donald J. Trump to exchange views on issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high level delegation to represent his country at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his address to the UNGA will highlight Pakistan’s stance on the lingering disputes of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The Prime Minister will also present Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues on the International forum. PM Shehbaz Sharif during the 80th Session of UNGA is also slated to attend many high-level events. He is scheduled to attend an important meeting of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative and a special event on climate action.

The Pakistani Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior UN officials to discuss matters of mutual interest. The Prime Minister’s participation in this largest annual gathering of global leaders will underscore Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations, while reaffirming its longstanding support for the shared goals of peace and development.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke at an OIC High-Level Event on Peace and Tolerance on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. In his remarks, he highlighted the transformative impact of the philosophy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), underscoring how his teachings anchored in justice, tolerance and peace resonate deeply with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

He referred to the universal relevance of the legacy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and cited the Charter of Medina as an enduring example of pluralism, dialogue and interfaith relations based on mutual respect and understanding. He also called for strengthening partnership between the OIC and the UN to advance a culture of peace and tolerance in the world riven by the various conflicts.