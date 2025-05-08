Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 8, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for Türkiye’s solidarity and support following the Indian missile strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During the call, President Erdogan conveyed his condolences and solidarity with Pakistan in light of India’s unprovoked act of aggression. Prime Minister Sharif thanked the Turkish President and the people of Türkiye for their prayers for the martyrs of the attacks and their unwavering support.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Prime Minister Sharif noted that he had briefed President Erdogan on the courageous response of Pakistan’s armed forces in repelling the attacks with bravery and professional excellence. He emphasized that Pakistan would safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Prime Minister Sharif also acknowledged Türkiye’s efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia. President Erdogan extended condolences over the loss of Pakistani lives and reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to assist as a committed friend. He stated that Türkiye supported de-escalation and was praying for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.