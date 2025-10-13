Pakistan’s Prime Minister to attend Peace Summit at invitation of Egyptian and U.S. Presidents

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 13, AZERTAC

At the invitation of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday and attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement aimed at ending the ongoing grave situation in Gaza.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior officials. The Sharm El-Sheikh Summit follows diplomatic efforts initiated on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Summit reflects Pakistan’s historic and steadfast support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, as well as its commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan hopes that the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit will pave the way for Israel’s full withdrawal, protection of Palestinian civilians, an end to their displacement, release of prisoners, addressing the grave humanitarian situation, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Islamabad also expects that these efforts will contribute to a credible political process leading to the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on a special invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. During the visit, he will attend the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement, which will also be attended by President Donald Trump, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other world leaders.