Pakistan’s Prime Minister to kick off Türkiye visit; will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 22, AZERTAC
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will begin a visit to Türkiye to hold extensive discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral relations and to exchange views on recent developments in the region and beyond.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister will visit Ankara on April 22. As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Türkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.
The two countries also have institutionalized leadership-level mechanisms in the form of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest. The 7th session of the HLSCC was held in Islamabad on February 12–13, 2025, and was co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The upcoming meeting marks a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.
