Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that Panama should secure the Panama Canal with support from America, not China, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The Panama Canal is key terrain that must be secured by Panama with America and not China," Hegseth told a news conference in Panama City with Frank Abrego, Panama’s public security minister.

“We will be signing a joint declaration with the minister of canal affairs on the security and operation of the Panama Canal, which is the framework for US warships and auxiliary ships to sail first and free through the Panama Canal," said Hegseth.

He said a memorandum of understanding will increase joint training, exercises, operations, re- establishing rotational and joint presence at several bases.

Protecting Panamanian sovereignty from "malign influence is important," he added.

President Donald Trump said in February that Panama violated its agreement with the US on the canal and declared that Washington would take back control of the waterway.