Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

A new type of coronavirus has been found in South American bats which closely resembles the one behind the Covid pandemic.

Japanese and American scientists made the discovery while researching bat populations in northern Brazil, capturing the animals and swabbing their intestines, according to GB News.

Inside, they found BRZ batCoV, a virus in the betacoronavirus family - which includes SARS-CoV-2, MERS and the 2003 SARS outbreak pathogen.

BRZ batCoV contains a "furin cleavage site" nearly identical to that found in SARS-CoV-2, differing by merely a single amino acid.

A furin cleavage site is the part of the virus which makes it able to infect people.

Though no human infections have yet been reported, researchers have warned of the persistent threat of viral transmission from bats to people.

Scientists warn the findings demonstrate how coronaviruses with pandemic capabilities can naturally evolve in the wild.

Dr Kosuke Takada and Dr Tokiko Watanabe from Osaka University spearheaded the research alongside colleagues from Sao Paulo University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Their analysis, still awaiting peer review, suggests direct bat-to-human transmission could occur without an intermediary.

The World Health Organization has said the pandemic likely began after Covid spread from a bat to a human via an intermediate animal, such as a pangolin - though more researchers have pointed to the "lab leak theory" from Wuhan instead.

The research team collected 70 bats from seven species across three Brazilian sites between May and August 2019, predating the Covid pandemic by months.

Two sampling locations were set up in Maranhao state, with another in Sao Paulo state.