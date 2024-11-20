Panel discussion on "International Aviation and Climate Change" held as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A high-level panel discussion on "International Aviation and Climate Change" was held as part of the Urbanization, Transport and Tourism Day of COP29 on Wednesday.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The panel, which brought together the government officials, industry leaders and stakeholders from various sectors, featured discussions on decarbonizing the international aviation.

The panel discussion was moderated by Jane Hupe, Envoy of ICAO Secretary-General to the UNFCCC COP.

The speakers at the event included Sergey Kravchenko, Professor of Imperial College London, Musaab Almulla, Vice President of Energy & Economic Insights in Strategy & Marketing Analysis Saudi Aramco, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President for Sustainability of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and others.