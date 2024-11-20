Panel discussion on inclusion for green world held as part COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A plenary discussion on inclusion for a green world co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Union of Disabled People Organizations and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as part of COP29.

Davud Rahimli, Chairman of the Union of Disabled People Organizations delivered a speech, touching upon the issues on the agenda.

In her remarks, Parvana Valiyeva, MP and member of the COP29 Organizing Committee highlighted the measures implemented towards improving the legislation and ensuring the rights of disabled people.

The representatives of national and international organizations exchanged their views on impacts of climate change on disabled people, ways of addressing the current challenges and experience in this field.