Panel on “Building Tomorrow: The Legacy of COP29 in Azerbaijan and in the World” held as part of COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

A panel discussion titled “Building Tomorrow: The Legacy of COP29 in Azerbaijan and in the World” was held within the framework of COP29.

Moderated by Jeyhun Atayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Sustainable Development and Corporate Impact Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, the event focused on the long-term impact of hosting COP29 on Azerbaijan’s sustainable development. The discussions centered on how Azerbaijan is leveraging its role as the host country to accelerate its green transition, enhance global partnerships, and strengthen climate resilience.

The event highlighted Azerbaijan’s key initiatives, including advancements in corporate ESG practices, investment in renewable energy and innovation, and policy developments aimed at achieving a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Participants from government, international organizations, academia, and leading think tanks engaged in discussions about the significant opportunities for Azerbaijan to build a lasting legacy of climate leadership.