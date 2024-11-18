Panel session held on Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 18, a high-level panel session titled "COP29: Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change" was held at the Blue Zone during COP29 in Baku.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the event aimed to spotlight the rising challenges of climate-induced migration. Vusal Huseynov, Chief of the State Migration Service, emphasized: “Unfortunately, the pressing issues posed by climate change and its significant impact on human migration are more critical than ever. Over the past decade, climate-related disasters have consistently driven annual increases in displacement. Without adaptive measures, these trends could escalate, affecting many regions around the world.”

Huseynov underscored the importance of fostering a collective understanding of the climate-migration nexus and promoting awareness among stakeholders. He highlighted the need for inclusive and comprehensive strategies to bolster climate resilience and develop effective adaptation plans. “By paying proper attention, expanding cross-border cooperation, and devising holistic strategies, we can ensure that migration driven by climate change is managed with dignity, equity, and sustainability,” he added.

Huseynov also spotlighted Uzbekistan’s draft “Regional Silk Road Declaration on Human Migration” as a promising initiative that could soon offer a cooperative framework to address shared challenges of climate-driven displacement.

IOM’s Deputy Director General, Ugochi Daniels, noted that over 280 million people live outside their birthplace, referencing the “World Migration Report.” “By the end of 2022, more than 71 million people were internally displaced, with over 20 million due to disasters. Climate change is likely to exacerbate these figures, potentially displacing over 260 million people by 2050,” she remarked. Daniels stressed the importance of turning migration into an adaptive solution, stating that effective climate policies could reduce the projected figure by 80%.

The panel gathered senior officials from various countries and international organizations, facilitating rich discussions on the interconnectedness of migration, environmental challenges, and climate change.