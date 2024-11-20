Panel session on “Green buildings and decarbonization of construction sector” held at COP29 Green Zone

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A panel session on “Green buildings and decarbonization of the construction sector” was held as part of COP29 on Wednesday.

COP29 participants engaged in-depth panel discussion on decarbonizing the construction sector in emerging markets.

The session brought together international and local leaders, including UNEP and industry representatives from China, South Africa, and Türkiye, to explore actionable strategies and align public and private sector efforts for a zero-carbon and resilient building sector.

Aliya Azimova, representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), mentioned that Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs) play an important role in ensuring green buildings.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the role of SMEs in the construction ecosystem of Azerbaijan.

Key discussions covered aligning green building standards with climate action plans, financing options like green mortgages, and collaboration models that have successfully accelerated sustainable urban growth.