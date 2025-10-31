Paolo von Schirach: US’ testing of nuclear weapons does not mean nuclear war becomes more likely

Washington, October 31, AZERTAC

“The unexpected announcement by President Trump that the United States of America will resume testing of nuclear weapons came a bit of a shock,” Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University (BAU) in Washington DC, told AZERTAC.

According to him, this does not mean that nuclear war all of a sudden becomes more likely.

“In fact, the argument, the proper argument, would be exactly the testing of nuclear weapons tests their reliability. Testing nuclear weapons a certain standpoint means making sure that they actually work. And to make sure that they actually work reinforces deterrence, meaning it conveys to the rest of the world, and obviously to those who may harbor hostile intentions, "yes, our nuclear arsenal is up to date and it's been tested," he said.

“By testing, we ensure the reliability, a well-functioning nuclear arsenal. Let's remember that nuclear arsenals in the current environment are about deterrence, meaning to discourage an adversary from attacking the United States. This is what we believe has kept the peace,” the expert emphasized.

P. von Schirach noted that the U.S. has lots of nuclear weapons, but oddly enough the purpose of nuclear weapons is not to use them.

“America is willing to push for a new arms race, and this makes the world more unstable. Because, of course, if America does this, then China will do that, and Russia will do that, and the world becomes more unstable. And that means that the likelihood of a global war with nuclear weapons becomes higher. Therefore, at the moment, I don't think there's anything particularly extraordinary in this, even though, again, it breaks a tradition of restraint of not doing it. It will be interesting to see how the other major nuclear powers, which include, of course, Russia and China, will respond,” he added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent