Parliamentary Meeting in Baku continues as part of COP29

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

The Parliamentary Meeting, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), is continuing its work in Baku on November 17.

The event includes a session titled “Addressing climate vulnerability: promoting comprehensive and equitable approache to climate action.”

Based on insights gained on the first day regarding the real-life impacts of climate change, this session allows parliamentarians to delve deeper into how the unique vulnerabilities of different nations, such as small island states, mountainous countries, and landlocked nations, can be addressed.

The session will also feature discussions on the impact of climate change on social vulnerability among youth.

The event has drawn participation from approximately 330 representatives from 66 countries and international organizations, including over 160 members of parliament, among them 12 speakers and vice-speakers.