Participant from Bangladesh: Our main goal at COP29 is to engage in climate-related discussions and gain new experiences to apply them in Bangladesh

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"I have come from Bangladesh. The organization I represent collaborates with non-governmental organizations in Bangladesh. Our main goal at COP29 is to engage in climate-related discussions and gain new experiences to apply them in our country,” COP29 participant from Bangladesh Syed Aminul Hoque told AZERTAC.

We joined the side events held within COP29. As a coastal country, 20 million people in Bangladesh suffer from various natural disasters, such as rising sea levels and cyclones.

He emphasized that without climate finance, achieving climate goals will be impossible. “Beyond funding, commitments must be fulfilled. If investments are made but obligations are not met, the desired outcomes cannot be achieved,” he added.