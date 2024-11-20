Participant from Fiji: Solution to climate challenges is crucial to prevent further damage to people

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"I have come to Azerbaijan from Fiji. I am keen to discuss the climate change issues in my country at COP29," Lavenia Naivalu, a participant from Fiji, told AZERTAC.

Noting that her region has experienced severe flooding, Naivalu added that it has caused serious problems for the residents.

"Solution to the climate challenges is crucial to prevent further damage to people," she emphasized.