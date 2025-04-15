Participants of 2nd meeting of heads of committees on defense and security of TURKPA Member Parliaments visit Victory Park

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Participants of the Second Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments visited Tuesday Victory Park in Baku.

The delegation, who arrived in Baku to attend the Second Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments on the theme “Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among the Turkic States: Role of Parliaments,” laid flowers at the Victory Monument and paid tribute to the those who were martyred in the Patriotic war.

The guests were briefed on Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the sacred memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. It was noted that the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is adorned with 44 columns at the park’s entrance.

The park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.